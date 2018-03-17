Sheffield United 0 Nottingham Forest 0: Blades held in stalemate

Have your say

Sheffield United dropped two points as they were held to a scoreless draw at home to Nottingham Forest.

Victory would have cut the gap on sixth-placed Middlesbrough, but neither side could find a goal in a match played out in horrendous conditions.

Leon Clarke passed a fitness test to start for United up front, alongside Billy Sharp.

And it was Clarke who had United's two best early chances. First, he was denied by a good save from Costel Pantilimon, then headed wide from close range.

Forest's Kieran Dowell was denied by a reflex save from Jamal Blackman, in the second half, while Mark Duffy fired into the Kop when well placed.

Blackman also thwarted Ben Brereton from close range, before Joe Lolley hammered wide.

At the other end, with David Brooks and Clayton Donaldson introduced from the bench, Clarke fired tamely at the goalkeeper.

Pantilimon also denied the impressive John Fleck, as United pushed for a winner.

Both sides struggled in freezing conditions, with snow covering half the Bramall Lane pitch.

United sit ninth in the table, two points behind sixth-placed Boro with eight games remaining.