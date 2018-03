Have your say

Sheffield United will be painting the town red today for the visit of Nottingham Forest.

Or, more specifically, painting the lines red - instead of the traditional white - on the Bramall Lane pitch as snow continues to fall sporadically in South Yorkshire.

The Blades know victory could nudge them into the top six, if sixth-placed Middlesbrough lose at Brentford.

Leon Clarke passed a fitness test to start for United up front, alongside Billy Sharp.