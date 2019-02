Have your say

Promotion rivals Sheffield United and Middlesbrough met at Bramall Lane in the Championship.

The Blades made three changes, Madine, Basham and O'Connell out, Cranie, Duffy and McGoldrick in. Boro were unchanged.

Richard Stearman, a first-half substitute, headed the Blades in front on 61 minutes.

It came mments after Billy Sharp had a goal ruled out for offside.

Boro were reduced to 10 men when Ayala was sent off for two yellow cards.