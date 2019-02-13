Sheffield United 1 Middlesbrough 0: Stearman grabs Blades winner as Ayala sees red for Boro

Richard Stearman was Sheffield United’s unlikely hero as his first goal of the season secured a 1-0 win at home to Middlesbrough as the Blades closed in on the Sky Bet Championship top two.

The substitute headed home Oliver Norwood’s cross just past the hour mark to see off a spirited Boro side, who had Daniel Ayala sent off two minutes later, as United showed no ill-effects from their Villa capitulation last Friday night.

The home side started the better and after McGoldrick had a tame effort saved by Darren Randolph, Mark Duffy then let fly from 25 yards only to see the Republic of Ireland stopper produce a wonder stop to prevent the ball from arrowing into the top corner.

It took the visitors 16 minutes to have a first sighter, with George Saville dragging an effort well wide of Dean Henderson’s left-hand upright.

Influential Boro defender Aden Flint hobbled off just past the half-hour mark, but it was the visitors who were next to threaten when Jordan Hugill’s 20-yarder was superbly kept out by the flying Henderson.

The on-loan Manchester United stopper was blamed for two of the goals conceded against Villa, but on a night when Bramall Lane applauded the memory of Sheffield-born Gordon Banks, who died this week, the 21-year-old showed goalkeeping skills that the World Cup winner would have been proud of.

Mark Duffy of Sheffield Utd passes in front of Boro's John Obi Mikel. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

United defender George Baldock limped off late in the first half, before leading scorer Billy Sharp brought out a save from Randolph with the last kick before the break.

Boro came out of the traps well at the start of the second half and after John Egan headed George Friend’s effort off the line, Henderson then had to be alert to save from sub Stewart Downing.

Play immediately switched to the other end where Gary Madine, a half-time replacement for Duffy, managed to get on the end of Norwood’s cross, despite being tugged back, and forced a save out of Randolph.

The second half was much livelier than the first, with a series of Boro fouls and refereeing decisions enraging the home crowd, but it was the linesman who played a part just before the hour mark, correctly flagging Sharp for offside as he smartly turned in Madine’s cross.

The Blades, though, were not to be denied a minute later as sub Stearman powerfully headed home Norwood’s pinpoint cross to hand United the lead.

Boro’s woes were compounded two minutes later as Ayala’s rash challenge on Kieran Dowell was rewarded with a second booking and an early bath to leave Tony Pulis’ men right up against it.

The visitors still posed a threat with 10 men and Hugill and sub Britt Assombalonga combined well, with the latter forcing a low save out of Henderson, but United saw the game out to register a vital three points.