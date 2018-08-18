Sheffield United 1 Norwich City 1: Latest from Bramall Lane

Have your say

Sheffield United and Norwich City were locked at 1-1 at half-time after an entertaining opening 45 minutes in the Championship.

Chris Wilder handed starts to Ollie Norwood and Ben Woodburn, and the Blades made a bright start.

A clever corner routine picked out John Fleck, unmarked, 25 yards out, but he drilled his effort just wide of Tim Krull's goal.

Norwood fired over, and from the resulting corner John Egan headed home to nudge United in front.

Jordan Rhodes - the striker on loan from Sheffield Wednesday - should have equalised, but headed wide from eight yards out.

But City were level moments later, and Rhodes was the scorer. Onel Hernandez produced neat footwork to beat his marker, and the low cross was converted by Rhodes, who celebrated in front of the Kop.

Woodburn was replaced by Ryan Leonard at half-time, but Jack O'Connell went close to restoring the home side's lead.

He got on the end of Norwood's cross, but Krull safely collected the ball.