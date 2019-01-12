Sheffield United 1 QPR 0: Latest from Bramall Lane

David McGoldrick's header gave Sheffield United a 1-0 half-time lead over QPR at Bramall Lane.

New signing Gary Madine and fellow loan arrival Kieran Dowell were named on the bench by Blades manager Chris Wilder.

And the Blades could have been in front after just four minutes. A long diagonal ball picked out Billy Sharp, who unselfishly played in David McGoldrick, but the striker could not keep his effort on target.

But McGoldrick was on target on 37 minutes in a move he started and finished. The striker could have let a ball go for a throw-in, but kept it alive, before a lovely cross-field pass.

Ollie Norwood's excellent cross then returned the ball to McGoldrick, who powered his header beyond Joe Lumley.

Rangers - who before the goal had tried to slow the game down and waste time - suddenly picked up the pace, Ebere Eze testing Dean Henderson with a deflected shot from 40 yards out.