Sheffield United 2 Bolton Wanderers 0: Latest from Bramall Lane

Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers were locked 0-0 at half-time at Bramall Lane in the Championship today.

Deadline-day signing Scott Hogan was named a Blades substitute, along with fellow January recruits Kieran Dowell and Gary Madine.

There were starts for Mark Duffy and David McGoldrick, as United looked to close the gap on the top two.

Billy Sharp had the first sniff of a goal on 13 minutes, but the striker - after ghosting clear - failed to get the ball under control and goalkeeper Remi Matthews raced out to claim possession.

Enda Stevens saw his fierce effort blocked by David Wheater, but the opening half was devoid of any clear chances for either side.

Bolton were defending well, and John Fleck also saw his shot hit a Wanderers player as the side left the field, locked 0-0 at half-time.

The visitors started the second half well, and former Blades striker Clayton Donaldson's header at the back post was comfortable for goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

But the Blades broke the deadlock on 56 minutes and it owed so much to top scorer Sharp.

He beat the Bolton defender to the ball before squaring it for David McGoldrick who could not miss in front of an unguarded net.

John Fleck hammered high into the Kop - after more unselfish work from Sharp - but Bolton should have done better, when Callum Connelly fired wide after finding space inside United's penalty area.

Sharp got the goal his play deserved, heading in a Ollie Norwood free-kick on 73 minutes.