Have your say

Sheffield United welcomed Reading to Bramall Lane tonight in the Championship.

In came Kieran Dowell and Gary Madine, David McGoldrick and Mark Duffy dropping out.

Ollie Norwood put United in front on 26 minutes from the penalty spot.

But the Blades were reduced to 10 men when Gary Madine was shown a straight red card before half-time.

But the 10 men made it 2-0 on 84 minutes, substitute McGoldrick netting.