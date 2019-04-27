Sheffield United 2 Ipswich Town 0: How the players rated

How the Sheffield United players rated in their victory over Ipswich Town at Bramall Lane...

Henderson 7

Sheffield United's Chris Basham (left) and Ipswich Town's Teddy Bishop (right) battle for the ball.

Protected very well by a defence that made light work of an impotent Ipswich side. Retained his concentration, however, and was able to tip over a 30-yard shot from Judge in the final minute.

Basham 7

One of the season’s many heroes, Basham’s consistency at the back means he sometimes does not get the credit he deserves. Cool on the ball and got forward well to support the attack

Egan 7

Desperately close to finishing Ipswich off with a firm header from a corner that flashed just over.

O’Connell 9

Settled any lingering nerves with the game’s second goal 19 minutes from time. Little to do at the back against a poor Ipswich side but he did it with the minimum of fuss. Set up one and scored the other, not bad for a centre half.

Baldock 7

Denied a goal by the bravery of Gerken in the Ipswich goal after being released by a quite sublime pass from McGoldrick.

Fleck 8

Brought his usual drive to the midfield along with a calmness that was needed on a day when there were plenty of nerves on display to go with the air of expectation.

Duffy 7

Key to the Blades’ success this season, it was fitting that Duffy should play such a big part in the opener with some lovely skill on the edge of the area to create the space for O’Connell to race into the area. Substituted.

Norwood 8

So unfortunate to see free-kick rebound of post early after the restart. Such an important figure this season and deservedly has a third consecutive promotion to the Premier League to his name.

Stevens 7

No goal to go with his surging runs forward, unlike in three of the last four games. But his attacking forays caused problems for the visitors.

Hogan 7

Found opportunities hard to come by since joining in January due to the form of others. But the on-loan Villa man picked the perfect time to step centre stage and settle any nerves with the opener. Substituted just after the hour.

McGoldrick 7

Seemed almost too keen early on to make a big impact against his former club, meaning the striker made a couple of uncharacteristic mistakes. Bute McGoldrick settled down well and managed a contender for ‘pass of the season’ when releasing George Baldock late in the first half.

Substitutes

Sharp (for Hogan 63) 7

Looked to have a run on goal but Cole Skuse dispossessed the United captain with a strong tackle.

Madine (for McGoldrick 77) -

Used his physique well.

Lundstram (for Duffy 84)

Brought on to see the game out.