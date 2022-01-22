Sheffield United 2 Luton Town 0

GOALSCORER: Rhian Brewster opens the scoring for Sheffield United

The Blades were disappointingly flat in the opening 45 minutes but upped their game in the second half to claim three points.

Wes Foderingham - one reflect save from Cameron Jerome was all he had to do 6

John Egan - did his work solidly 6

Jack Robinson - took advantage of lots of space to score the contest-killing second 7

Jayden Bogle - his mishit shot set the ball rolling 6

Conor Hourihane - looked too tentative at times 5

Oliver Norwood - controlled the midfield 7

Rhys Norrington-Davies - got forward well but his end product was often poor 5

Iliman Ndiaye - the only player in the first half who really looked like he had the confidence to take the game to Luton 7

Rhian Brewster - had a great shot into the side netting in the first half and with the crowd behind him, he scored in the second, showing good presence of mind to control Bogle's poor shot and put it in. Was brought down for the red card 8

Billy Sharp - no lack of effort but little fell for him 5

Substitutes:

Sander Berge (for Brewster, 70) - reasonable shift 5

David McGoldrick (for Ndiaye, 82) - N/A

Oli McBurnie (for Sharp, 85) - N/A