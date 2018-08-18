Sheffield United 2 Norwich City 1: Sharp grabs Bramall Lane winner

Have your say

Billy Sharp grabbed a stoppage-time winner to earn Sheffield United a 2-1 victory over Norwich City at Bramall Lane.

The game was locked at 1-1, after Jordan Rhodes had cancelled out John Egan's opener, before skipper Sharp grabbed the winner.

Chris Wilder handed starts to Ollie Norwood and Ben Woodburn, and the Blades made a bright start.

A clever corner routine picked out John Fleck, unmarked, 25 yards out, but he drilled his effort just wide of Tim Krull's goal.

Norwood fired over, and from the resulting corner Egan headed home to nudge United in front.

Rhodes - the striker on loan from Sheffield Wednesday - should have equalised, but headed wide from eight yards out.

But City were level moments later, and Rhodes was the scorer. Onel Hernandez produced neat footwork to beat his marker, and the low cross was converted by Rhodes, who celebrated in front of the Kop.

Woodburn was replaced by Ryan Leonard at half-time, but Jack O'Connell went close to restoring the home side's lead.

He got on the end of Norwood's cross, but Krull safely collected the ball.

Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson came to his side's rescue on 64 minutes, after Norwich broke clear.

Moritz Leitner raced clear, one-on-one, but Henderson produced a fantastic save to keep the scores level.

Rhodes then hit the post, Teemu Pukki scooping the ball over from four yards out, as the game opened up.

At the other end, Leonard was off target with a head as Billy Sharp continued to look a threat.

Norwood - impressive all afternoon in United's midfield - then picked out Egan, but the defender's header flashed wide of Krull's right-hand post.

Sharp found space inside the box, but opted to cross for partner Leon Clarke, and the ball was cleared by a relieved Canaries back line.

Deep into stoppage time, the Blades grabbed a late winner, Sharp bundling home after Clarke's back-post header.