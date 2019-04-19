Sheffield United 2 Nottingham Forest 0 - Blades maintain heat on Leeds United in race to the Premier League

Sheffield United overcame nerves and the 10 men of Nottingham Forest to reclaim the high ground in the race for promotion to the Premier League.

Mark Duffy was the hero, unlocking the Forest defence with a wonderful goal four minutes into the second half, the decisive contribution coming just moments after Martin O'Neill's side had been reduced to 10 men when Yohan Benalouane was sent off for a professional foul on David McGoldrick.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

Duffy curled the ball home from the corner of the area to the relief of the majority of the 28,403 crowd enjoying the sunshine at Bramall Lane, who were cheering again five minutes from time when Enda Stevens slotted home the second to ease any fraying nerves.

The victory moves the Blades, temporarily at least, back above Leeds United and into second place in the Championship, though Leeds kick-off at 3pm against Wigan and need only a point to regain the second automatic promotion spot up to the Premier League ahead of the final three games of the season.

Sheffield United's first goal was timely, coming as it did after a tight first half in which their patient approach failed to yield any clear-cut chances.

Only the crossing of Stevens caused Forest any genuine concerns.

However, the game opened up two minutes into the second half when Benalouane was dismissed for hauling down McGoldrick as he bore down on goal.

John Fleck's inventive free-kick was saved by Costel Pantilimon but two minutes later, the Blades struck when Forest failed to adequately clear a right-wing cross and Duffy took a touch to set himself before curling the ball into the top corner.

McGoldrick should have doubled the lead two minutes later when he got a toe to Duffy's inviting cross but Pantilimon turned the effort around the post.

Just as Forest began to threaten and the nerves began to fray around Bramall Lane, Stevens scored the second goal on 85 minutes to calm the home faithful down.

McGoldrick again ran at the heart of the Forest defence as United broke at pace. He had options either side of him but chose the overlapping Stevens who stroked the ball beyond Pantilimon from the edge of the six-yard area.