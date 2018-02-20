Sheffield United 2 QPR 1: Lundstram keeps Blades in hunt for prized play-offs

“TWISTS and turns” in the race for the play-offs is what Chris Wilder promised on the eve of his Sheffield United side tackling Queens Park Rangers.

If last night is anything to go by, the Blades intend to deliver on their manager’s words after a topsy-turvy tussle at Bramall Lane.

By full time, almost 25,000 home fans were hailing a crucial three points thanks to goals from Richard Stearman and John Lundstram.

But, in claiming back-to-back league wins for the first time since November, the Blades put those same supporters through the emotional wringer.

With an hour played, United were firmly in control. Sure, Rangers had looked dangerous on the break but those strikes either side of the interval by Stearman and Lundstram meant the points seemed assured.

Then, though, the first of those many twists Wilder is forecasting between now and the end of the season came via Luke Freeman.

There seemed little danger as the Rangers man collected the ball 40 yards from goal. A jinking run that left three would-be tacklers trailing soon changed that, however, and there was nothing Jamal Blackman could do to keep out Freeman’s subsequent low drilled shot from 20 yards.

Cue an amazing turnaround as, suddenly, United wobbled and the visitors seized the initiative.

With substitute Paul Smyth causing untold problems out wide and Josh Scowen a big threat, QPR poured forward in search of an equaliser.

To the Blades’ credit, they held out. But only just, as former Leeds United striker Matt Smith wasted two glorious chances to equalise.

Had either of those gone in, United would be tenth in the table this morning. As it is, they sit just one point and one place below Bristol City in sixth place.

Such are the fine margins in the Championship, a division that is made one of Europe’s most unpredictable by the presence of sides such as Ian Holloway’s QPR.

Nowhere near good enough to make a concerted push for promotion, the Londoners are nevertheless capable of springing a surprise or two.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, the runaway leaders, know that much after losing at Loftus Road earlier in the season. Cardiff City and Wilder’s Blades also perished in the capital.

Freeman’s wonder goal was the most obvious illustration of that ability to upset the natural order. But it was far from their only chances of the night, even in the first half as only Chris Basham’s alertness on the line kept out Conor Washington’s header.

United, of course, knew all about Rangers’ threat after losing 1-0 to Holloway’s men in October.

It is why there was an impetus to their own attacks, as wing-backs Enda Stevens and George Baldock got forward at every opportunity.

That put pressure on the visitors, who finally buckled in the 27th minute when Leon Clarke flicked a Mark Duffy corner towards the back post.

Stearman, spotting the opening a split second before his marker, quickly strode forward to sweep the ball past Alex Smithies.

The former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper had earlier denied Lundstram with a fine save that was followed by Nedum Onuoha blocking Clarke’s rebound on the line.

Sharp also wasted a great opening shortly before the opener when his attempted chip bounced harmlessly wide.

The United captain turned provider with more success five minutes into the second half. Played clear down the right flank, Sharp looked up before curling a cross that evaded two Rangers defender before finding Lundstram.

He made no mistake with a first-time shot that gave Smithies no chance.

Basham and Duffy deserved credit for their part in a flowing move that was repeated barely 60 seconds later, albeit this time with Alex Baptiste bundling the cross behind for a corner.

Duffy then came close to embarrassing Smithies with the resulting flag-kick, his curled delivery heading for the top corner until the Rangers goalkeeper belatedly clawed the ball to safety.

At that stage, the Blades seemed destined to coast to victory only for Rangers to have other ideas and underline why Wilder is anticipating plenty more drama between now and May 6.

Sheffield United: Blackman; Basham, Stearman, O’Connell; Baldock, L Evans, Duffy (Leonard 74), Lundstram (Lafferty 84), Stevens; Sharp (Donaldson 74), Clarke. Unused substitutes: Wright, Eastwood, C Evans, Brooks.

QPR: Smithies; Baptiste (Smyth 66), Onuoha, Lynch; Wszolek, Luongo (Eze 87), Scowen, Freeman, Bidwell; Washington (Osayi-Samuel 80), Smith. Unused substitutes: Furlong, Ingram, Perch, Chair.

Referee: O Langford (West Midlands).