Sheffield United 3 Preston NE 2: Latest from Bramall Lane

Sheffield United welcome Preston North End to Bramall Lane looking for a win to keep the pressure on the Championship leaders.

David McGoldrick came closest to breaking the deadlock, but his header was blocked in the 26th minute.

But the Blades were in front before half-time, and again McGoldrick proved key. The striker's effort was deflected across goal and fell invitingly for the unmarked Billy Sharp to blast the ball into an empty net.

And McGoldrick came close to a second goal, but failed to get his header on target after a perfect back-post cross from Enda Stevens.

Chris Basham netted from a glancing header on 51 minutes, converting Ollie Norwood's free-kick, earned after a silly challenge by Paul Huntington on McGoldrick.

And the latter could have made it 3-0, seconds later, but dragged his shot wide of Chris Maxwell's goal.

Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson had to be alert to deny Tom Clarke's back-post header, as the visitors looked for a way back into the game.

Preston made it 2-1 with 10 minutes to go, Darnell Fisher's cross knocked home by Callum Robinson.

And two minutes they were level, substitute Daniel Johnson's deflected shot creeping in.

Leon Clarke was thrown into action, as United went in search of a winner, and McGoldrick pounced to score in the 87th minute.