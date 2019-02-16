Sheffield United 3 Reading 0: Latest from Bramall Lane

Have your say

Two goals from Gary Madine put Sheffield United 3-0 up against Reading in the Championship today.

Kieron Freeman, Marvin Johnson, Scott Hogan and Gary Madine all came in for United.

The Blades took the lead after 38 seconds, Mark Duffy's effort bundled home by Freeman.

Enda Stevens almost added a second, after a game of head tennis, but his effort drifted over the crossbar.

But after some poor defending from the visitors, Madine drilled the ball home.

And it was 3-0 for United on 44 minutes, Madine sweeping the ball home after Marvin Johnson's cross was not cleared.