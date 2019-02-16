Sheffield United 4 Reading 0: Madine double helps Blades leapfrog Leeds United into top two

Have your say

Two goals from Gary Madine saw Sheffield United climb into the Championship's automatic promotion spots with a 4-0 win against Reading.

The Blades leapfrogged Leeds United to move into second spot, behind Norwich City, with Kieron Freeman and John Fleck also netting in a one-sided contest.

The Blades took the lead after just 38 seconds, Mark Duffy's effort bundled home by Freeman.

Enda Stevens almost added a second, after a game of head tennis, but his effort drifted over the crossbar.

But after some poor defending from the visitors, Madine drilled the ball home.

And it was 3-0 for United on 44 minutes, Madine sweeping the ball home after Marvin Johnson's cross was not cleared.

Five minutes after half-time, midfielder John Fleck fired in a fourth goals for the Blades, whole Ollie Norwood and Hogan were denied a fifth by Emiliano Martinez.

The only question seemed to be how many United would score, but surprisingly they failed to add to their four-goal tally.

Madine was excellent, and next created a chance for the over-lapping Johnson, but once again Martinez denied the hosts.

Hogan was denied a debut goal as Martinez tipped his effort over the crossbar.

Reading offered little in attack all afternoon, the closest they came to a goal when Lewis Baker tested Dean Henderson from 20 yards out.