Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday both need to show patience

Sheffield rivals United and Wednesday are both being forced to play a waiting game in the search for new players in January.

With just seven days remaining before the second Steel City derby of the season in the Championship, both clubs – for differing reasons – are desperate to make signings this month.

The Blades need to strengthen as they look to cling onto a top-six spot, and are hoping to draft in several loan players to accompany the permanent signing of Southend United’s Ryan Leonard.

Across the city, the Owls’ main search is for a new head coach – Dutchman Jos Luhukay the latest name to be linked to the vacancy – to replace the departed Carlos Carvalhal.

However, any new manager will have to utilise the loan market, with little money available to strengthen a depleted Owls squad due to FFP (Financial Fair Play) rules.

Caretaker boss Lee Bullen will take charge for tomorrow’s FA Cup tie at Carlisle United and revealed he has been helping Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri identify possible new recruits.

With nine first-teamers already ruled out of this weekend’s action – and just two fit centre-halves at Hillsborough – Bullen admits the Owls need “bodies through the door”.

He said: “The chairman is very pro-active and asking opinions. Obviously, it is a bit of a funny one until a head coach is actually announced.

“But ultimately he has asked for opinions and asked us to put names forward who would plug gaps at the moment.

“It’s probably more likely to be a loan scenario with regards to the FFP situation.

“It’s players that we feel can hopefully come in and enhance the group that is available and hopefully step straight into the first team and help us and maybe give us a bit of freshness around the place.

“We are looking at a good quality of player. Whether they are available, that’s down to their own teams. Nine times out of 10 with the loans it is something they do in the last week of the window because they have to make sure they don’t lose anybody themselves over the next two or three weeks.

“It’s a waiting game, which is frustrating for us when we need bodies through the door.”

Right-back Jack Hunt has joined Wednesday’s injury list, while defender Tom Lees and midfielder Barry Bannan have suffered setbacks in their recovery and will be missing for at least another month.

As for United, Wilder says their long-running battle to sign Leonard, 25, will come to a conclusion “over the next few days”.

He said: “We have a meeting and we will see where we are come the weekend.

“He was cup-tied, we have made a bid, and are going back and forth to Southend.

“I should imagine if nothing is done by the early part of next week then it will get called off. We have other options and we will pursue them.

“We have tried, we are still trying. We always knew there would be a cut-off date after the weekend because he was cup-tied.”

With one of the smaller budgets in the Championship, Wilder has worked wonders in assembling a squad that is seeking back-to-back promotions, and a place in the Premier League.

He admits, though, “it’s tough” to bring in new players when competing with rival clubs who have far greater financial resources.

“We are trying, but it’s not an easy market to work in,” said Wilder. “Everybody recognises we haven’t got an open chequebook.

“We can’t just blow anybody out of the water. Players we are after are good players and are interesting other clubs as well.

“We have to work hard to get players through the door at this football club, as we always have done, because it’s not been the case of a numbers game.

“It’s tough, and been tough for 18 months, in terms of players we want to get in.”

Against the financial backdrop at Bramall Lane, United’s off-field business in securing new deals for players like Leon Clarke – the Championship’s top scorer – Wales international David Brooks and John Fleck has been astute.

Clarke could have doubled his wages in a move away from United this month, but the 15-goal striker signed a new deal at the Lane.

“I think people shouldn’t under-estimate what we have done to get these boys to sign,” said Wilder. “Quite easily, they can go and earn bigger money elsewhere than what they earn here.

“That shouldn’t go under the radar. I think it maybe did with Leon (Clarke).

“That boy could have earned double what he is getting here. People talk about money and greedy footballers; that ain’t a greedy footballer and neither are any of our players.

“They want to earn a decent living, of course, but our boys don’t sign here for the big bucks.

“That gives me a lot of pride and satisfaction that players are prepared to come here for the work we are doing, keeping them happy and content. I think players in the past have left this club for (an extra) £50. That says a lot about the environment that has been at this club. They have not batted an eyelid for moving.”

Brooks will be sidelined for several weeks after suffering from glandular fever, but Ched Evans has returned to full training.