Sheffield United are in safe hands believes Billy Sharp

SHEFFIELD UNITED captain Billy Sharp believes that Dean Henderson's stunning second-half save to deny Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser was simply par for the course for the outstanding Blades' goalkeeper.

With the game delicately poised at 1-1 at Bramall Lane, Henderson showed a magnificent reaction block to turn away Fraser's goalbound drive, with the importance of that moment magnified six minutes from time with substitute John Lundstram struck the winning goal to hand the hosts a 2-1 win.

The victory moved Chris Wilder's side to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea as they signed off for their winter break in fitting fashion.

Sharp, whose leveller in first-half stoppage time - his first in the Premier League at Bramall Lane - had cancelled out Callum Wilson's opener following Sander Berge's mistake, said: "I thought we did all right in the first half. We went 1-0 down, but I thought we created enough; it was just that few millimetres off getting on the end of things. They defended corners really well.

"We got back in the game and I thought there would only be one team to win it then. Deano made the great save off Fraser, but he is there to do that and loves getting us out of trouble at times and I am just pleased we managed to get the three points which sees us climb the table again.

"Conditions were not the best, but I thought we started well apart from going a goal down.

"But we dug in and managed to get on the scoresheet to get back in it and at half-time we said it is our favourite way of kicking, the Kop seems to suck those goals in.

"It was a good move from us for the winner. Mousse (Lys Mousset) with a good assist and Lunny with a good touch and finish to win us the game which was brilliant."

On the impact of Sharp and Lundstram, Blades chief Wilder said: "The boys have something to prove and Lundstram coming off the bench is a prime example.

"He has shown a fantastic attitude and he could not have done any more in the last two substitute appearances for his team to try and gain the points they have.

"The skipper (Sharp) has come back in and it has been difficult for him. But his leadership and influence when he has not been playing has been just as good as when he has been playing, which I think speaks an awful amount about the boys' character.

"The reaction of Sander (Berge) was also great. He didn't go under and all our players didn't.

"We got ourselves back on level terms and really went for it in the second half. The belief that the boys have is amazing backed by an incredibly passionate home crowd.