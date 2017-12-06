Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder holds back the ‘wrecking ball’ on ‘outstanding’ squad

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that he has no plans to consider changing formation and will be sticking with the Blades’ tried and trusted 3-5-2 system despite a run of three Championship matches without a win.

The Blades, who welcome Bristol City on Friday night in a televised Bramall Lane fixture, have seen their wings clipped slightly since the end of October and have won just twice in their past six matches.

Wilder was critical of his side’s collective dropping of standards – which he believes was a one-off -in the 3-1 weekend setback at Millwall, but he insists that he remains wholly happy with the side’s formation and set-up and won’t be changing tack.

Wilder said: “Everybody has lifted their standards (this season). I did not want to take a wrecking ball to the shape. Why would I change it? Why would I?

“There’s been no different reaction to when we have lost before. It is a great group and what it’s done is outstanding.

“There are no fresh injuries. We’ve got a couple that won’t be back until after Christmas, a couple who might be. There is no moaning from me; you just get on with it. Injuries, refereeing decisions or whatever.”