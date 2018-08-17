Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder welcomes Norwich City’s Farke to Lane with open arms

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder insists that there will be no lingering ill-feeling between himself and Norwich City counterpart Daniel Farke tomorrow.

In the corresponding fixture at Bramall Lane last season, the Blades chief was incensed by some of the gamesmanship tactics employed by the visitors in their 1-0 win.

Wilder subsequently claimed that Norwich showed a ‘lack of respect’ in a heated post-match tirade in which he was critical of the Canaries behaviour throughout the afternoon, which started with the late arrival of their team coach.

But the United manager, dismissed from the home technical area in a feisty second half, says that he has made his peace with Farke and envisages no fresh problems.

Wilder, sweating over the fitness of a handful of players feeling the effects of a virus, including Mark Duffy, said: “There is nothing personal between myself and their manager. We had a drink after and at their place too.

“I said things from my point of view that I believe were correct and how it works here. It was disappointing that we were left waiting on the pitch and the referee has got an obligation to get their team out of the dressing room (at half-time) and not keep us standing about.

Paul Coutts is nearing a return for Sheffield United (Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage)

“There you go, you say it as it is and move on. There is no ill-feeling or lingering situations about that, no problems between myself and their manager at all.”

Wilder says he has no option but to play a game of patience in his quest to land further loan signings following the arrival of midfielder Oliver Norwood.

He is keen on adding another striker and has been strongly linked with a move for Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson and is not yet ruling out the prospect of things changing before the weekend.

Wilder added: “There are a couple of players we are looking to bring in that cannot come out of their clubs until they have found replacements. That is the top and bottom of it, it is a timing situation.

There is no ill-feeling or lingering situations about that, no problems between myself and their manager at all. Chris Wilder

“Do I think we will get it done? Yes. I am hopeful we will get it done for the weekend.”

Meanwhile, Wilder says that he anticipates key midfielder Paul Coutts will be available for first-team selection again by ‘middle to late September’.

United are looking to arrange a behind-closed-doors game in the next week, with Coutts and summer signing Kean Bryan both pencilled in to feature.