Sheffield United boss confesses highest respect for Brentford

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder rates Tuesday night’s opponents, Brentford, “very, very highly” as his promotion challengers eye a possible return to the top two.

The Blades host the Bees knowing victory, together with Reading taking at least a point off Leeds United at the Madejski Stadium, will bring a return to the automatic slots.

Thomas Frank’s men will head to Bramall Lane buoyed by Saturday’s win at Middlesbrough, a result that left the Londoners in 13th place and six points adrift of the top six.

Wilder said: “We are in the hunt to try and get out of this division. In our own way, we just want to win every game we are involved in.

“We just have to look after ourselves. We have a tough game on Tuesday night. We have watched their performances all season. They are a team I rate very, very highly.

“Their performances have been a lot better than results. I really like their manager, too. He went through a difficult period, especially when we played them earlier in the season when they couldn’t get a win but stuck to their principles.

Their performances have been a lot better than results. I really like their manager, too. Chris Wilder

“Brentford will think they have a little, cheeky chance to make the play-offs.”