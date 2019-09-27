Sheffield United boss issues bold statement ahead Liverpool clash, Manchester United dealt major injury blow - Premier League preview

The Premier League returns this weekend for its seventh round of fixtures, and there's a fine feast of top tier football to get your teeth stuck into over the three days.

Sheffield United and Liverpool get things started on Saturday in their lunch-time clash in the Steel City, before the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur look to rack up some more points later in the afternoon. Then to top it all off, there's a mouth-watering Monday night match between Manchester United and Arsenal, where all eyes with be on the Red Devils to turn their fortunes around. Click and scroll you way through the gallery, to see our mini-preview of the key taking points from each of ten upcoming matches...

1. Can Chelsea FINALLY keep a clean sheet? plus injury crisis You know you're in trouble when you can't keep a clean sheet against Grimsby. Frank Lampard's gung-ho style has been entertaining, but keeping out Brighton this weekend is a must. The visitors will be eyeing an upset, for sure.

2. Will Raheem Sterling be a victim of Manchester City's rotation again? Guardiola left the star out last week, and saw them win 8-0. Sterling will be desperate to get back on the field, but will his manager want to change a winning formula against Everton? Fantasy Football players will hope so!

3. Will Norwich City weather their brutal injury crisis? Considering the amount of injury problems (nine players currently out) facing the Canaries, their seasons start has been nothing short of extraordinary. They'll look to hobble their way to victory against a limp Crystal Palace.

4. Will Leicester City shake up the 'big six' this season? Leicester have an opportunity to shatter the 'big six' this season, and capitalise on elite sides losing their footballing marbles. Rodger's boys are brimming with confidence, and can make a big statement by hammering Newcastle.

