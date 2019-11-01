Sheffield United boss issues rallying cry to fans ahead of Burnley battle, Chelsea boss faces selection dilemma - Premier League preview

It's hard to believe that we're already over a quarter of the way through the 2019/20 Premier League season, in what has been a gripping campaign so far. While Manchester City and Liverpool still look to have a stranglehold over the competition, the rest of the division has been wildly unpredictable, and the twists and turns look likely to continue for the foreseeable future.
This weekend, there's another splendid selection of top tier matches to enjoy, with highlights including Liverpool's trip to Aston Villa, Spurs' must-win away game against Everton, and Southampton's daunting trip to the Etihad Stadium. Here's our mini preview for this weekend's Premier League action: click and scroll your way through the gallery to see the big talking points from each top tier match...