Sheffield United boss issues rallying cry to fans ahead of Burnley battle, Chelsea boss faces selection dilemma - Premier League preview

It's hard to believe that we're already over a quarter of the way through the 2019/20 Premier League season, in what has been a gripping campaign so far. While Manchester City and Liverpool still look to have a stranglehold over the competition, the rest of the division has been wildly unpredictable, and the twists and turns look likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

This weekend, there's another splendid selection of top tier matches to enjoy, with highlights including Liverpool's trip to Aston Villa, Spurs' must-win away game against Everton, and Southampton's daunting trip to the Etihad Stadium. Here's our mini preview for this weekend's Premier League action: click and scroll your way through the gallery to see the big talking points from each top tier match...

Chelsea have been having a lovely time of it under their beloved Frank Lampard, and his youthful side will look to run riot again against Watford. Hat-trick hero Christian Pulisic, or Callum Hudson-Odoi, that is the question.

It surely can't get worse than 9-0...can it? Fresh off the back of their Leicester City hiding, the Saints face the worst possible opponents: Manchester City away. They lost the same fixture 3-1 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The Foxes are looking sensational under Brendan Rodgers, but key player Youri Tielemans has urged his side not to get carried away, insisting that the Eagles will pose a tough test this weekend, given their stellar home form.

After a bright start to the campaign, Norwich have rapidly gone downhill due to injury troubles. Pundit Charlie Nicholas has laid into Daniel Farke ahead of Saturday's match, branding the German as "confused". Charming!

Many pundits are tipping the Clarets to get one over on the Blades this weekend, and Chris Wilder has urged their fans to replicate the passion shown in their more high profile top tier fixtures.

There's one big issue surrounding the Gunners at the moment, and that's skipper Granit Xhaka, who was booed off the field by his own supporters last weekend. Unai Emery has confirmed that he won't feature against Wolves.

United have been enjoying a resurgence of form of late, but will have to battle through further injury issues against Bournemouth. Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford could all miss the battle of 7th vs 9th.

Jurgen Klopp's side will look to continue their unbeaten run this weekend, but they'll have to do it without Joel Matip, who will miss the game with a knee injury. Naby Keita is also a major doubt for the Aston Villa match.

The Hammers have looked rather flat of late, and their manager Manuel Pellegrini has urged his side to be ruthless with their finishing against Newcastle United this weekend. Both sides have won just once in their last five games.