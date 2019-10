Meanwhile, the title race continues to heat up, with Liverpool hosting high-flying Leicester City, and Manchester City looking to cause more chaos against Brighton. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see our mini-preview for this weekend's Premier League football.

1. Man City boss confirms key player absence Manchester City will be without Kevin de Bruyne for their clash against Wolves this weekend, after he pulled out of the Belgium squad with an injury. Still, City certainly aren't short of quality to stand in for the midfielder.

2. Pochettino plans maverick tactical move for Brighton game With Spurs' Serge Aurier suspended for the Brighton match, Pochettino has hinted that he could deploy midfielder Moussa Sissoko in the position instead. Brighton's wingers ears will have pricked up that this news!

3. Reds receive major boost ahead of Foxes clash Liverpool have been sensational so far this season, and having star goalkeeper back will make them even stronger. Well, it's looking good for the Brazil stopper, who could return this weekend.

4. Manchester United hit by injury crisis ahead of Newcastle trip United are under pressure to get a win this weekend, and it'll be all the more difficult with a number of key players out injured. Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jesse Lingard should all miss out.

