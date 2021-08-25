Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic on Daniel Jebbison's future and Billy Sharp's impact

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic on the touchline in the 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Derby County at Bramall Lane. Picture: Sportimage.

The 19-year-old burst onto the scene with a goal on his full debut at Goodison Park in the Blades' victory there in May and speculation this week has linked him with a move to the Merseyside giants.

Further reports have suggested that the Blades will send out Jebbison on loan, but now Everton have been tipped to make a big-money offer.

On Jebbison, brought off at half-time in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup win over Derby, Jokanovic, who reiterated the urgent need to bring in 'four or five' players before next week's transfer deadline, said: I am not thinking about this, but my (Sheffield United's) game. I believe it was a good opportunity for Jebbison to play the game and interest from another club, I do not really have any information from myself in my decision.

"We will see. To be honest, Jebbo can be our future. For another side, I am not thinking about selling him or something like this.

"This is, a few days ago, new news for myself. Thinking about the (Derby) game, I had the intention of playing him. This is where I am focused and what will happen, I don't know right now.

"But I repeat, he can have a really good future for Sheffield United.

"I want four or five players, that's it. We urgently need new faces and fresh blood and a little bit more confidence to be competitive."

United rallied after a poor first half against Derby - which saw them deservedly trail to a goal from Louie Sibley just before the interval - to progress to the third round of the competition with Luke Freeman's first goal for the club levelling the tie on 53 minutes.

It was left to old stager Billy Sharp, seven minutes after coming on, to settle the game, cashing in on an error from Kornell McDonald on 76 minutes to score his second goal in four days and 251st of his goal-laden career.

"Billy Sharp was clever for a lot of years and still is clever. He's a really good option for us. He's still scoring," Jokanovic added.

"This is good for our mentality and it will help ahead of the Luton game (on Saturday)

"We played far better in the second half than the first 45 minutes where we did not find enough quality to combine. They were a better team than us, but in the second half, we found a better way to play football and we showed intention and desire to win the game.