Sheffield United boss urges side to stay grounded, Leicester City manager bats away 'top job' speculation - Premier League preview
The 2019/20 Premier League has been an absolute cracker so far, with its unpredictable nature and the added variable of VAR contributing to what's already shaping up to be a vintage campaign.
This weekend, ahead of the international break, highlights include Arsenal's trip to Leicester, Manchester United hosting Brighton, and of course, Liverpool's huge clash against Manchester City. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to take a look at our mini-preview ahead of this weekend's action.
1. Liverpool boss brands City's Guardiola 'world's best'
It's the one we've been waiting for. Klopp lavished Guardiola with praise in his presser, claiming he's the best coach in world football. City will be desperate to win at Anfield in the league for the first time since 2003.
Southampton defied expectations with a surprisingly narrow loss to Man City last weekend, and they'll head into the Everton game buoyed by news of winger Moussa Djenepo's full fitness. Both sides remain in the relegation scrap.
If there was ever a 'three pointer', this would be it! The battle of 19th vs. 20th is a biggie, as the threat of relegation continues to loom large. The Hornets have lost all but one of their last five games against the Canaries.
4. Newcastle United manager admits relief at survival
The Magpies are unbeaten in two, and will be hopeful of beating a wildly inconsistent Bournemouth side. Steve Bruce has candidly admitted he's relieved to have made it to another international break without losing his job.