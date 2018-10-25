Sheffield United boss Wilder 'delighted' to have striker dilemma

Chris Wilder has welcomed the striker headache at Sheffield United.

The Blades rested leading scorer Billy Sharp for Tuesday night’s draw with Stoke City, replacement Leon Clarke netting in a 1-1 draw.

It was the striker’s first goal in 14 appearances this season, in stark contrast to last year when he netted 19 times.

Now Blades manager Wilder must decide between eight-goal Sharp, Clarke or David McGoldrick - who has five goals to his name - for the striking roles when Wigan Athletic visit Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Asked about selection problems, Wilder replied: “I am delighted. I will take dilemmas all day long, more the merrier.

“Hopefully, that’s given Leon a big boost. His all-round play has been outstanding, I thought it was the right call.

“He’s another one who has been ready, training very well, and he took his chance. It was great he got his goal.

“We all know centre-forwards want to score and go on little runs, this might be the start of a run for Leon.”

The Blades manager revealed a couple of players are struggling with injuries ahead of the Wigan game.

“We have got a couple which we have to assess over the next couple of days,” he said.

“We will give them as long as possible, but as you can imagine, I am not going to give you any names.

“I have said all along, whoever comes in has to play well and take their place.”