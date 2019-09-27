Sheffield United can cope with pressure of facing Liverpool after handling the 'noise and nonsense' from rival clubs last season, says Chris Wilder

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder believes that his side's ability to hold their nerve at the end of last season's promotion campaign will enable them to successfully cope with the visit of Champions League holders Liverpool on Saturday lunch-time.

The Blades' first home Premier League outing against a Premier League 'big-hitter' in Liverpool is one which Unitedties are relishing, albeit with a justifiable sense of trepidation among some given the Reds' outstanding recent form.

Despite an encouraging start on their return to the big time, Wilder's side are seeking to avoid a third successive league reverse at Bramall Lane today, something which has never previously happened during the tenure of the 52-year-old.

On the notion of pressure against a Liverpool side who lead the way at the summit and are on a magnificent club-record run of 15 consecutive league victories, Wilder said: "I think it's not the most balanced way of looking at it, with them playing at the top end of the Premier League. But it's all relative.

"That is one of the things i was delighted with at the back end of last season, when there was a lot of noise and nonsense coming from other clubs about what they were going to do.

"This football club just kept its head down and that is why we are the ones who, on Saturday afternoon, are going to be playing the European champions.

"The group are not arrogant. They know they are going to have to work extremely hard and are going to have to keep on working hard.

"They know they are going to have to produce performances in pressure situations."