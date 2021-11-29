Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp glad to see Blades intensity levels restored

The Blades captain noticed that some players had dropped off in their intensity in training recently and let it be known to Slavisa Jokanovic in the way that any leader and senior professional should.
The Serb, of course, is no longer in place at Bramall Lane and the brave new world of his predecessor and successor Paul Heckingbottom began in positive fashion with a performance full of intensity and tempo in a 2-0 win over Bristol City on Sunday.
For United and Heckingbottom, it is a start, but that’s all.
Sharp, who scored United’s killer second goal late on, said: “We have to keep driving each other on and every single day counts.
“I spoke about it to the other manager about our standards in training not being as good as they should be and it can lead onto a game.
“We have to be at each other every day, so it is easier (on a match day).
“The manager two managers ago used to drive on about it; standards in training. If someone is not doing it, make sure they are pulling their weight.
“Hopefully, we can get there a little bit quicker than it has taken up to now this season to get our standards back where there should be and want to be. We went about things really well and people did drive each other. That’s what it’s about.”
It was a day which saw United record their third successive clean sheet to move within six points of the Championship play-offs, which Sharp believes is in their remit.
“Hopefully, this last week is the start of a push for us as we are more than capable of climbing the ladder,” the veteran said.