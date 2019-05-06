Sheffield United celebrate promotion to the Premier League - In Pictures
Sheffield United celebrated their promotion to the Premier League on the pitch at Stoke City on Sunday, following their 2-2 draw in the Championship finale.
Here is a selection of pictures from photographers SportImage.
Kieran Dowell scores United's opener at Stoke
SportImage
freelance
Kieran Dowell celebrates his goal with team-mates
SportImage
freelance
Sheffield United fans in the stands
SportImage
freelance
Sheffield United fans celebrate scoring at Stoke
SportImage
freelance
