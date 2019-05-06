Enda Stevens, Mark Duffy, John Egan and Jake Wright celebrate promotion.

Sheffield United celebrate promotion to the Premier League - In Pictures

Sheffield United celebrated their promotion to the Premier League on the pitch at Stoke City on Sunday, following their 2-2 draw in the Championship finale.

Here is a selection of pictures from photographers SportImage.

Kieran Dowell scores United's opener at Stoke
Kieran Dowell scores United's opener at Stoke
SportImage
freelance
Buy a Photo
Kieran Dowell celebrates his goal with team-mates
Kieran Dowell celebrates his goal with team-mates
SportImage
freelance
Buy a Photo
Sheffield United fans in the stands
Sheffield United fans in the stands
SportImage
freelance
Buy a Photo
Sheffield United fans celebrate scoring at Stoke
Sheffield United fans celebrate scoring at Stoke
SportImage
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4