Sheffield United chief’s relief as his international eight return unscathed

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder admitted the international break was a proud but “testing time” due to having eight players away with their respective countries.

The Blades resume their push for the Premier League on Saturday at home to Bristol City.

Obviously, we have the next Ballon D’Or winner in David McGoldrick (man of the match for the Republic of Ireland against Georgia on Tuesday) Chris Wilder

All those away on international duty have returned fully fit, much to Wilder’s relief ahead of the all-important run-in.

“It was quite a testing time,” said the United chief, whose only absentee on Saturday is the suspended Gary Madine.

“Watching all the games and hoping they would come through unscathed.

“Obviously, we have the next Ballon D’Or winner in David McGoldrick (man of the match for the Republic of Ireland against Georgia on Tuesday). But I thought they all did well.

“Enda Stevens was outstanding. Dean Henderson and Kieran Dowell (both played for the England Under-21s) and that kept them ticking over.

“All the boys are proud to represent their country. It is a fantastic honour and shows the rapid progress we have had at the football club.

“A couple of the others were disappointed not to play but everyone has come back healthy and ready to pick up where they left off.”

John Fleck was among those not to feature during the break after being overlooked by Scotland.