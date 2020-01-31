Sheffield United complete their January signings with loanee Panagiotis Retsos

Sheffield United and Panagiotis Retsos will take "a good look" at one another in the second half of the season after the defender agreed to be the Blades' fifth and final signing of a productive January transfer window.

READ MORE - Deadline day live

The Bayer Leverkusen player has joined on loan until the end of the season, and manager Chris Wilder sees ita

On the capture of a fifth addition in January, boss Chris Wilder commented: "Panos is another who comes to us with a great pedigree and hopefully we can help progress his career. He is young, talented and one that we've had our eye on for quite a while.

"He's an international who has played at the top level and cost a lot of money when moving across Europe. Now he wants to prove himself in the Premier League and this initial loan spells is a perfect opportunity for Panos to have a look at us and us to have a good look at him."

Retsos has joined on loan until the end of the season. He follows the signings of Jack Rodwell, Jack Robinson, club record acquisition Sander Berge and on-loan striker Richairo Zivkovic.

Manager Chris Wilder went into the transfer window knowing he needed more defensive cover, and 21-year-old Retsos will add to that.

The Greek international is right-footed, and has made a couple of appearances at right-back this season, but his main role within the Sheffield United squad is likely to be as cover for left-sided centre-back Jack O'Connell. He has also played at left-back and, early in his career, in central midfield.

The biggest issue with Retsos is his fitness record, having already suffered serious injuries to both his thighs. He has only played six times this season.

He should provide leadership qualities too, having captained first club Olympiacs to the Greek title aged 18, the youngest person to do that. Being Johannesburg-born, there is no language barrier to worry about.

Rodwell and Robinson will also add depth to the Blades' impressive defence, Zivkovic is an extra attacking option, and £22m Berge has been brought in to inject extra quality to the midfield.

The deal completes Sheffield United's signings for the month. They released League One winner Jake Wright on deadline day, and loan goalkeeper Marc Dewhurst to Carlisle United.