Sheffield United: 'Dean Henderson is the first, hopefully he won't be the last'

Chris Wilder hopes Dean Henderson's elevation into the full England squad will inspire other members of Sheffield United's squad to become internationals.

Henderson has travelled with Gareth Southgate's team to tomorrow's Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic, after being summoned to St George's Park earlier this week.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

With five more United players selected by their respective countries, including Mo Besic of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Scotland's John Fleck, Wilder believes Southgate's decision to recognise the goalkeeper can help others reach the pinnacle of the game.

"That's what you've got to aim for," the United manager said. "And if you keep doing well, keep achieving and believing then there's nothing to say why some others can't force their way in.

"When people go away (on duty) from here, it doesn't just reflect well on them, it reflects well on us as a football club. It tells you we've got some top class lads here and the others, who are equally as talented, will look at them and think 'I quite fancy a bit of that as well.' So you kick on."

Centre-half Jack O'Connell has been touted as a potential pick for Southgate, whose men could qualify for next year's finals if they win in Prague. Born in Liverpool, the 25-year-old has twice impressed in front of the England chief since United's return to the top-flight.

Jack O'Connell: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Although Henderson is unlikely to feature against the Czechs, he could be considered for Monday's meeting with Bulgaria if England progress through their group. Aged 22 and on-loan from Manchester United, he has previously been capped at under-21 level.

Callum Robinson, Enda Stevens and John Egan could all represent the Republic of Ireland in Georgia on Saturday while Besic hopes to face Finland.