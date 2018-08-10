Sheffield United duo exit Lane

Lee Evans became the second Sheffield United player to leave Bramall Lane inside 24 hours after moving to Wigan Athletic.

The Wales international only arrived in South Yorkshire in January - from Wolverhampton - but asked to leave the Blades. despite the 24-year-old starting both games for United this season.

His departure - on an initial loan, before the move is made permanent in January - comes swiftly after the exit of Ricky Holmes on Thursday to Oxford United.

Boss Chris Wilder commented: "When the offer came in Lee expressed an enthusiasm to leave so we decided to sanction the transfer."

Evans spent the first part of last season on loan at Wigan from Wolves before moving to Sheffield in January.

"We loved working with Lee last season and our supporters know all about the quality he brings to our squad," said Wigan boss Paul Cook.

"Lee played quite a few games in the Championship last season and is involved with the Wales squad as well, so he has great pedigree and we hope he picks up where he left off here at the DW Stadium."

Holmes also cut short his United stay, after arriving with Evans in January.

The 31-year-old struggled to break into Wilder's team, making just five appearances.