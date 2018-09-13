Sheffield United expect Coutts return next month

Have your say

SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that midfielder Paul Coutts remains on schedule for a first-team return by early next month.

The influential Scot, out since suffering a sickening knee injury last November, will step up his comeback with the development squad next week.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

Wilder, who confirmed that striker Leon Clarke is available for Saturday’s trip to Bristol City, said: “It was good for Paul that he played in an under-23 game on Tuesday.

“He played a decent chunk and will be involved next week in a couple of games with the under-23s.

“He will then play a behind-closed doors game in the week after.

“After that, he will be ready to go and pushing for a first-team spot.”

He played a decent chunk and will be involved next week in a couple of games with the under-23s. He will then play a behind-closed doors game in the week after. Chris Wilder on Paul Coutts

Wilder confirmed he has no fitness issues with the club’s players who have been on international duty and they are all in the fray for this weekend’s Ashton Gate trip.