Sheffield United fully-charged for trip to Millwall

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says he has no new injury worries ahead of Saturday’s Championship trip to Millwall.

The Blades boss organised a behind-closed-doors friendly with Bury on Tuesday to give a much-needed game to players who have been forced to watch from the sidelines this season.

Everybody is fit and raring to go for the weekend. We have good players who are not playing at the moment. Chris Wilder

United sit fourth in the table after their 3-2 win over Preston North End, and head to Millwall knowing victory - plus other results going their way - could see them leading the Championship on Saturday evening.

READ MORE - Sheffield United news, match reports, features and analysis

But Wilder is aware he needs to give players outside of his regular starting XI - like strikers Leon Clarke, Conor Washington and Ben Woodburn - some valuable game-time.

“We had a behind-closed doors game on Tuesday where everybody got 90 minutes,” said Wilder.

“The likes of Leon Clarke, Conor Washington, Ben Woodburn, Martin Cranie, Richard Stearman, we put a really strong side out in a competitive game.

“Players are happy playing football matches and they should be disappointed when they are not. But it’s up to us to put on a game, so they get to play in match circumstances. Bury came over and it was a tough game. It’s important so they can showcase what they are all about.

“Everybody is fit and raring to go for the weekend. We have good players who are not playing at the moment.”