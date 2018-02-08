Sheffield United get positive news on Chelsea goalkeeper

On-loan Jamal Blackman has returned to Sheffield United to ease their goalkeeper problems ahead of Saturday’s Yorkshire derby with Leeds United.

The young ‘keeper had travelled back to parent club Chelsea for treatment after picking up an injury during training at United.

And with No 1 choice Simon Moore suspended - after his red card at Wolves last weekend - the Blades could have been forced into handing rookie Jake Eastwood his first Championship start against Leeds.

The 21-year-old came on for the final 17 minutes at Molineux, after Moore’s sending off, and has been tipped as a future No 1 at United.

But Blades boss Chris Wilder has confirmed Blackman has returned from Stamford Bridge, and in contention for Saturday.

“Jamal is back, we'll have a look at him today,” said Wilder. “If not, then we have no issues putting Jake in.

“The goalkeeping department is strong and we have an outstanding coach in Darren Ward; all the boys will tell you that.”