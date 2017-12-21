Sheffield United given triple boost ahead of weekend trip to Aston Villa

Have your say

MARK DUFFY and David Brooks have handed Sheffield United a major fitness by returning to training.

The pair missed last week’s defeat at Preston North End, but are back in contention for Saturday’s tea-time trip to Aston Villa in the Championship.

David Brooks. Picture: SportImage

“Duffy has trained this week, Brooks trained Thursday, so fingers crossed both will be available for the weekend,” said Blades boss Chris Wilder.

“We missed two really good players last week, having them back in the group is good news for us.”

Wing-back George Baldock, substituted after an hour at Deepdale as a precaution, is also fit for the weekend.

The Blades have built their success over the last 18 months on employing wing-backs and three centre-halves.

And despite a five-match winless run, Wilder is not tempted to change formation.

“You look at everything,” he said. “I don’t really want to change the way we play, I don’t want to change the formation, but there might be little tweaks.

“In general, over 46 games (last season) and twenty-odd games this season it has served us well. It suits the players, it’s been positive, and got us wins and results.”