Sheffield United go about their business quietly after raising game again against Burnley

Chris Wilder says Sheffield United will take the noise out of their 3-0 win over Burnley and concentrate on accumulating points rather than sitting back on an outstanding performance.

John Lundstram became the first player to score two goals in a Premier League match for the Blades since Nathan Blake in April 1994 during a rampant first-half display in which John Fleck also netted.

Victory moved the Blades up to sixth in the Premier League but with Lundstram and many of his team-mates coming through tough journeys to get to this point, manager Wilder is confident they will not get carried away.

Sheffield United’s next two matches are against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United – both teams currently below them in the table.

“I don’t think he’ll be bothered,” Wilder said of the praise coming Lundstram’s way. “I’m not bothered, to be honest.

“He’s doing a job for us, they’re all doing jobs for us. He’s an important member of the group.

HAPPY DAYS: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder manager. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“There are some good players who aren’t playing at the moment. Mo Besic and Ben Osborn are really pushing Flecky and Lundstram.

“John isn’t that type of boy, he’ll just get on with it. He’ll make sure he stays normal. He’ll be very wary of saying something daft that players, or a manager, might jump on.

“You’ve got to take all that (noise) out of the equation, really. You concentrate on your performance.

“He’s grown and raised his game in the summer. We all have to lift our game to gain results.”

John isn’t that type of boy, he’ll just get on with it. He’ll make sure he stays normal. He’ll be very wary of saying something daft that players, or a manager, might jump on. Chris Wilder

Lundstram is one of a number of United players rejected by a Premier League club – in his case Everton – only to work their way back to the top flight.

Last season, with Fleck and Oliver Norwood the first-choice midfielders in a 3-4-1-2 formation, Lundstram was restricted to five Championship starts, but a switch to 3-5-2 has made him an ever-present in this Premier League season.

“Maybe when I was let go by Everton (in 2015), I wasn’t ready,” he admitted.

“Maybe it was the right decision and, hopefully, I’ve grown as a man and a player.

“It’s always in the back of your mind when you get a setback, to prove people wrong. It’s always been there in me and hopefully I can do that.

“Going down the leagues, I always believed I could play at the top. But at the same time the position I was in last year it didn’t seem that I could. I went away over the summer and worked unbelievably hard to give myself the best chance I could.”

Blades report: Page 3