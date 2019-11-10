Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson called up to England squad as injury cover

Dean Henderson, the Sheffield United goalkeeper, has been called up to the England squad as injury cover for Burnley's Tom Heaton.

Henderson, called-up for the first time last month, initially missed out on the squad to face Montenegro and Kosovo on Thursday and next Monday, when Gareth Southgate named it last week.

However, the 22-year-old who is on loan from Manchester United, has now been added to the Three Lions squad.

He was called up to the squad in October but has yet to earn his first England cap.

Heaton and Ross Barkley have pulled out of the England squad through injury.

There are no plans to replace Chelsea's Barkley. The midfielder has been battling an ankle injury while Heaton missed Aston Villa's 2-1 defeat at Wolves on Sunday with a calf problem.