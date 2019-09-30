Sheffield United have made their mark in the Premier League, insists defender George Baldock

SHEFFIELD UNITED wing-back George Baldock is adamant that the Blades have made their mark on the Premier League - despite suffering three successive top-flight defeats at Bramall Lane.

The Blades took plaudits but no points in their unfortunate 1-0 weekend loss to league leaders Liverpool, who were pushed all the way en route to their 16th successive Premier League win.

Despite the setback, which followed home league losses to Southampton and Leicester City, United can feel contented at their introduction to top-flight life according to Baldock.

Chris Wilder's side still boast an unbeaten away record this term, heading into Saturday's trip to Watford.

Baldock said: "We are really confident. We watch the games back and analyse the games and see where we can improve. And every week, it is kind of the same thing.

"Barring last week against Everton when we played a little bit different to get the result, which we have to do sometimes at tough places, I feel like we have played some attractive football and really put our stamp on the league."

Despite Saturday's defeat, United walked off the pitch to a standing ovation from Unitedites, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also effusive in his praise of the power of their home crowd and the Blades' efforts.

Baldock believes that togetherness and backing will count for something this season and that United will get their rewards on home soil down the line.

On the applause from Klopp, he said: "That says it all, he is a top-quality manager and he has a great chance of lifting the Premier League trophy for his club. That is a really good compliment.

"It (home support) is definitely going to help. It’s up to teams to deal with it. We certainly love playing in it.

"It was arguably the best atmosphere I have played in at Bramall Lane. The fans are brilliant here, everyone knows that.

"Everyone who does not know that will be in for a shock when they come and play at Bramall Lane because they do help us and spur us on."