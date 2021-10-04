Sheffield United hoping for 'hugely productive' international break says Ben Osborn

The Blades were controversially beaten 2-1 at Bournemouth on Saturday as the hosts came from behind to strengthen their position at the top of the table. That loss was preceded by a 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough last Tuesday.

However, despite heading into the break on the back of two defeats, there has been much more for the Blades to smile about recently.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side picked up just two points in their opening five games but turned a corner in September to win three of their last six league fixtures.

THINGS TO WORK ON: For Sheffield United and Ben Osborn. Picture: Getty Images.

Jokanovic will lose five players to international duty as he spends more time with his squad on the training pitch.

Rhian Brewster has been called into the England Under-21 squad while Robin Olsen has been named in the Sweden squad and Republic of Ireland trio John Egan, Enda Stevens and Conor Hourihane will represent their country in the upcoming round of internationals.

Back in Yorkshire, Osborn is looking forward to spending more time working with Jokanovic at Shirecliffe as the Blades looks to improve further.

“The last international break was hugely productive,” said the 27-year-old.

MANAGER: Slavisa Jokanovic. Picture: Getty Images.

“It gives the gaffer time to implement his ideas even more. We don’t get much time, it is just recovery.

“We are getting there but there is still more the gaffer wants from us. Hopefully we can get the final piece of the jigsaw in this international break.”

United were left frustrated following their defeat at Bournemouth after Dominic Solanke scored from the penalty spot even though Stevens’s challenge on the Cherries goal-scorer was made outside the box.

Philip Billing then slotted home the winning goal, with United feeling he should have been flagged offside.