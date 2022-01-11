Sheffield United, Hull City and Middlesbrough have new dates as football reorganises after Covid-19

REARRANGEMENTS: Hull and Middlesbrough have new dates to visit Bramall Lane

The Blades lost four fixtures in December and early January because of illness in either their squad or more often, the opposition's.

Hull City will now visit on February 15, whilst fans will have to wait until march 8 for the the much-anticipated game against Middlesbrough.

The match will be Chris Wilder's first back at Bramall Lane as a manager, and if the Blades can pick up the momentum lost in a spell of one Championship match - a brilliant win at Fulham - in 42 days, it could have an important bearing on the play-offs.

Both matches kick off at 7.45pm.