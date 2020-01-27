Sheffield United in mood to add FA Cup gloss to impressive Premier League displays

FOR BETTER or worse, the New Den is entwined in Sheffield United’s eventful modern history.

From a cruel defeat early in Chris Wilder’s reign – which saw the Blades prop up League One and cry into their beer on the coach trip home – to a defeat in December 2017 that prompted their current manager to do a very passable dressing-room impersonation of a livid Sir Alex Ferguson with his players after the final whistle.

Billy Sharp reacts after missing a chance in Sheffield United's FA Cup fourth-round victory over Millwall (Picture: Robin Parker/Sport Image).

The good has also arrived. Who can forget the Blades’ victory there following a half-time melee in the Neil Warnock years on an occasion that saw Phil Jagielka don the goalkeeper’s gloves for the entire second period. And then there was Saturday.

Not as startling as those events before in a game that was straightforward in the end. But there was a discernible glint in Wilder’s eye afterwards.

The streetwise Sheffielder sensed the danger against a side who had turfed Everton out of the Cup here last season and top-flight sides Leicester, Bournemouth and Watford in 2016-17.

He turned teacher to pinpoint five warning signs to be wise to before the game. But he need not have worried on the attitude count as he stood sentinel-like in his technical area.

His squad are a group for all seasons. Adaptable, intelligent and resolute. Pragmatic when they need to be, but also polished. The Blades had too many good players and top professionals not to know what to expect.

It was manifested by Ollie Norwood, who crowned his productive day with a lovely late second goal.

On a hazardous surface that took time to get used to, the Lancastrian and his colleagues did not roll over. Duels were gradually won and Millwall worn down before the Blades’ quality took over in a classy second half.

Home manager Gary Rowett may be the son of a prison governor and the brother of a Royal Marine, but his in-form side would not intimidate and impose their will on their visitors. By the end, it was the Lions who were broken.

As for the prospect of a Cup run, which would sit comfortably in the context of their season, Norwood sees no reason why not.

He said: “Why cannot it be our year to do well in the league and cup? There is no reason why we cannot.

“We are fit and hungry enough and all the boys want to be successful this year. Now we are eighth in the (Premier) League, but we are not happy.

“It is a group which is hungry and desperate to improve and keep pushing it. There is a really good feel around Sheffield United at the moment. I think it is a place where a lot of people want to be.

“We spoke in the week about what Millwall would be saying and trying to make it as though we are big time and Premier League and not want to be here.

“We did want to be here and wanted to win. We matched everything they did and threw at us.

“They try and intimidate people here to draw them into their game and we are happy to do that and do the hard yards – win headers, tackles and second balls.

“We did that and it allowed us to produce those two moments of quality to win the game.”

Wilder’s approach to selection was smart and so was his side’s performance, ultimately.

Five changes were made, but a quorum of regulars remained in Norwood, Chris Basham, Jack O’Connell and Dean Henderson.

The Blades’ chief probably envisaged finding out a bit more about the likes of Luke Freeman and Ben Osborn.

In the event, he received ticks in the box and his captain was always someone he could rely on.

A trademark goal may not have arrived from Billy Sharp – and his frustration at missing a late chance was clear to see – but his overall game was a master class in cuteness, authority and poise.

He played his part in both goals and governed Millwall’s defenders on their own manor.

The hosts – who managed 22 efforts on goal against Reading the previous week – displayed early vigour and fire, most notably when Aiden O’Brien found himself in the clear after Phil Jagielka misjudged Jake Cooper’s punt forward, but his low shot was telegraphed straight at goalkeeper Henderson.

It was to be Millwall’s only effort on target on the day.

United settled in and went close when a clever pass from Basham found Sharp at a tight angle, with his goalbound effort cleared off the line by James Brown.

In the second half they took over and the opener was a beauty.

A fine move involving O’Connell and Callum Robinson saw the ball find Sharp, who hoodwinked his markers before setting up Mo Besic, who cut inside before unleashing an exquisite left-footed curler that flew past Bartosz Bialkowski.

A wise act considering Wilder had John Lundstram preparing on the touchline to replace him.

The coup de grace arrived when new signing Jack Robinson and Sharp, inevitably, teed up Norwood to stroke home a second expertly.

The Blades for the Cup? Stranger things have happened.