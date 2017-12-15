Sheffield United keen to do quick business during January

Sheffield United want to bring in four new players at the start of January to bolster their promotion prospects.

The Blades sit sixth in the Championship and are keen to strengthen for the second part of the campaign.

United are currently waiting for a response to a bid for Southend United winger Ryan Leonard. The 25-year-old is a long-term target for Blades boss Chris Wilder.

“There’s no secret of the fact we have made a bid for Ryan Leonard,” said Wilder.

“That’s left with our club, our negotiators and Southend.

“That’s an ongoing thing. We have made an offer and will give a deadline to that.

“I want to get players in early January, I don’t want it to drag on until the end of the month. We have got some big fixtures in January.

“There’s three or four players we are looking to bring in, across different positions, and done early.

“We have always said we want to move forward as a football club and to do that we have to make sure we improve the squad in January.”

United are also confident of keeping Premier League loan duo, Chelsea’s Jamal Blackman and Tottenham’s Cameron Carter-Vickers, beyond the January transfer window.

Speculation earlier this week had suggested Spurs could recall defender Carter-Vickers, 19, who has made 13 appearances for the Blades since moving north.

But Wilder said: “I don’t believe they will recall him. We have had a conversation with Tottenham.

“If it does happen we will have to deal with it, but I am very positive that both the guys will stay in January until the end of the season.”

One player United will be missing for tomorrow’s trip to Preston North End – as the Blades look to end a four-game winless run – is midfielder John Fleck, who starts a three-match suspension for his recent red card against Bristol City.

“It’s disappointing for John,” said Wilder. “It’s a little bit of a difficult time for us at the moment, but one thing this club – and players – have shown over the last 18 months is a willingness to overcome obstacles and situations.”