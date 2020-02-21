Sheffield United keeper Dean Henderson has a 12-game season to book England spot says Chris Wilder

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder believes that in-form keeper Dean Henderson effectively has a 12-game Premier League season to convince England manager Gareth Southgate of his credentials to feature in this summer's European Championships.

The Blades custodian, 22, on a second season-long loan from Manchester United, has enjoyed another outstanding season and provided another timely nudge in the direction of Southgate with a brilliant second-half save to deny Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser in the recent 2-1 home victory over the Cherries at Bramall Lane.

With the form of England number one Jordan Pickford having been inconsistent for Everton this season, Henderson's performances have led to a clamour for wider recognition at senior level for the Cumbrian after making the squad for the first time last autumn.

But with Henderson not currently being the incumbent, Wilder believes it is imperative that his excellent form continues if he is to have the best possible chance of making a cherished breakthrough with England ahead of the summer.

Wilder, speaking ahead of the home match with Brighton, said: "We all have opinions and most important is Gareth’s, but Deano pushing as hard as he can push.

"He has been instrumental in our form with big saves and clean sheets and concentration levels. When we dominated against Bournemouth, he makes a huge save against run of play for us.

"That is key and huge. It is a big 12 games for us as a club and individually, it is huge for Dean’s aspirations of playing for England in the Euros this summer.

"And you can imagine, he has (big aspirations)."

England are in friendly action next month when they host Italy at Wembley on March 27.

The Three Lions welcome Denmark four days later, with just two more friendlies pencilled in for June ahead of the summer tournament.