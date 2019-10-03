Sheffield United keeper Dean Henderson is 'close' to an England call-up regardless of Liverpool error, insists Chris Wilder

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder believes that keeper Dean Henderson is close to an England call-up - regardless of last weekend's high-profile mistake against Liverpool.

England manager Gareth Southgate names his squad for the Three Lions' forthcoming internationals against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria on Thursday afternoon - having been at Bramall Lane last Saturday to see Henderson making a costly gaffe in allowing Gini Wijnaldum’s volley to creep underneath him en route to a 1-0 reverse to Liverpool.

Despite the mistake, Wilder is confident that Southgate will look at 'the bigger picture' in his decision-making process regarding Henderson - and will not totally focus on his weekend error.

On whether the Manchester United loanee is close to his maiden senior call-up, Wilder, speaking before Saturday's Premier League trip to Watford, said: "He has got to be.

"He knows it is been a tough week and no one is more disappointed than him, but that’s the lonely world of a goalkeeper.

"If he gets in then great; Gareth looks at the bigger picture and knows a young man will make mistakes.

“It is how you recover from them that counts. Dean has made a couple in his time but has recovered wonderfully well.

"I imagine Gareth will look at the bigger picture and if Dean doesn’t get in, it’s not the end of his career or of him as a footballer."