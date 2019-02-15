Sheffield United left waiting on key defender

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is hoping to have Jack O’Connell back for tomorrow’s visit of Reading.



The centre-half missed Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough with a hamstring problem.

But the 24-year-old could return tomorrow, when victory would see the Blades leapfrog Championship leaders Leeds United, who are not in action this weekend.

“We will give him as much time as possible, he is a really important player for us,” said Wilder. “He was disappointed to miss out.

“He is an old-school player who doesn’t want to miss a game.”

Fellow defender Chris Basham is suspended, while wing-back George Baldock is out after hobbling off against Boro with a calf problem.

“George will miss out,” said Wilder. “Hopefully he should be available for next week.”

Wednesday’s win - when the likes of Martin Cranie and Richard Stearman made rare appearances - showed the importance to Wilder of having a stronger squad.

“The team that plays is the one that looks after itself really,” he said. “They don’t need any motivation or pats on the back.

“The ones we need to keep going and look after are the ones on the outside.

“It turns around very, very quickly. We have seen it over the last week, of having a settled side, then all of a sudden, Basham is suspended, Jack O’Connell misses out, George has a little bit of an issue with his calf, and players have to come in.

“The likes of Cranie, Kieran Dowell doing a fantastic job, Richard Stearman coming on at half-time proves how much we do to keep those boys (ready) and ready to step in.

“Part of my job is to motivate at the right times. But I think I have got major trouble if I have to motivate my group of players at any time, playing for this football club.

“There may be times when I have to steam into them a little bit - raise their standards - and I quite like that, at times.

“But you need no motivation to be a professional footballer, no motivation to play for this club, in the position we are in.

“There is a big prize out there and we should be motivated enough to go out there and achieve it.”