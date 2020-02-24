Sheffield United look to Europe after completing survival mission

Have your say

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says it his down to him and experienced players like John Fleck to keep driving the club forward, writes Nick Westby.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton meant the Blades hit the 40-point mark in the Premier League. That points total usually means safety for a club expected to struggle to survive, but with three months of the season left United are chasing European qualification.

The result came on the back of positive news that Scotland international Fleck had signed a new deal that keeps him at Bramall Lane until 2023.

“It’s the attitude of John that he wants to commit here,” said Wilder.

“We took him from Coventry on a free and whatever level he has played at, he has been outstanding.

“He’s driving the game on for us in midfield and I have to make sure that this continues.

“We are in a groove, we are in a good place, the club is in a good place.

“I’d like to think that give us another season at that level.

“But we are after more.”