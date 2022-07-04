RIVALS: Tommy Doyle competes for the ball with Oliver Norwood when on loan at Cardiff City last season. The pair will now be rivals for a place in the Blades midfield

The England Under-21 international joins on a season-loan having had offers from a number of Championship clubs.

The Manchester-born player has been with City since the age of eight, and made his first-team debut in the 2019-20 League Cup, having previously played for the Under-21s in the Football league Trophy.

As well as that start against Southampton, he was also an FA Cup substitute versus Port Vale.

He played in both competitions and the Champions League the following season.

Last season was spent playing second-tier football on loan at first Hamburg, then Cardiff City, where he played in April's 1-0 defeat at Bramall Lane.

"I'm excited to be here, I'm ready and looking forward to starting the season," said Doyle. "I got the phone call that Sheffield United was interested and it is hard to say no to a club like this. I'm looking forward to meeting everyone, I know one or two already, but I'm focused on getting down to work and preparing for the new season.

"I played for Cardiff at Bramall Lane last season and it wasn't easy. It was a tough day that I remember well, the fans and stadium were brilliant and I'm looking forward to playing there again."

A holding or box-to-box midfielder, Doyle is also adept at taking set-pieces.